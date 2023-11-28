Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $396.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $438.00 to $396.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.43.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $362.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.98 and a 200 day moving average of $394.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

