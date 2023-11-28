Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.62) to GBX 4,440 ($56.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

