Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DNTH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

DNTH opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,834,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,903,956.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,903,956.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,676. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

