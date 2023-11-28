Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.8 %

DLTR opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

