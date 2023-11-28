Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Domo stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $333.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $67,059.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at $381,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Domo by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Domo by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

