DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

LON DSW opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2,675.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.83. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

