Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

