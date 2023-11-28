East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) versus Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Head-To-Head Contrast

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.55% 19.86% 13.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $137.85 million 3.30 $40.43 million $14.51 10.89

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for East Resources Acquisition and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

