Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

EDIT stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

