Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) vs. LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Head to Head Analysis

LAVA Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LAVA Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAVA Therapeutics $19.39 million N/A -$31.91 million ($1.92) -0.79 Elanco Animal Health $4.42 billion 1.34 -$78.00 million ($2.32) -5.19

LAVA Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAVA Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAVA Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LAVA Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LAVA Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given LAVA Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LAVA Therapeutics is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Volatility & Risk

LAVA Therapeutics has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LAVA Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAVA Therapeutics -557.33% -72.15% -39.41% Elanco Animal Health -26.18% 6.99% 3.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of LAVA Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LAVA Therapeutics beats Elanco Animal Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients. Its lead clinical-stage candidates are LAVA-051, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for blood cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia; and LAVA-1207 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing other Gammabody drug candidates, which include LAVA-1223, which targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) for the treatment of selected solid tumors, as well as LAVA-1266 and LAVA-1278, which are preclinical candidates for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the potential discovery and development of multi-specific antibody products that are directed to a specified target in various fields of use. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

