Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Elastic has set its Q2 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.01-1.11 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 232,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 295.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.