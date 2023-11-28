Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Elastic has set its Q2 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.01-1.11 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Elastic Price Performance
ESTC opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 232,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 295.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
