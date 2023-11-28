Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $81.06 Average PT from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $84.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.