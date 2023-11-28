Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,916 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $72,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,607,770. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

