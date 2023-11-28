Emerson Electric (EMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00.

10/9/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00.

10/5/2023 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $97.00.

10/2/2023 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

