Emerson Electric (EMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/22/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2023 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/8/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/8/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/10/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00.
  • 10/9/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00.
  • 10/5/2023 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2023 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $97.00.
  • 10/2/2023 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

