EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.75.

EQB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EQB from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.73. EQB has a 1 year low of C$53.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

