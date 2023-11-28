EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

EVCM stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,891.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,595 shares of company stock worth $429,102. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

