Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $129.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

