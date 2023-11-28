Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,347 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.76% of Federated Hermes worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

