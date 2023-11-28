Financial Analysis: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -3.92% -2.61% -1.21% Alpine Income Property Trust 16.27% 2.48% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.72 billion 2.95 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -70.55 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 4.95 $29.72 million $0.51 32.04

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 215.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

