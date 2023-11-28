Financial Comparison: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PetIQ and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ 1.20% 11.67% 3.10% Evolus -34.11% -507.42% -32.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PetIQ and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PetIQ presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.71%. Evolus has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 125.03%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than PetIQ.

87.1% of PetIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of PetIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetIQ and Evolus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ $921.51 million 0.58 -$48.21 million $0.42 43.19 Evolus $184.73 million 2.94 -$74.41 million ($1.11) -8.57

PetIQ has higher revenue and earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetIQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PetIQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetIQ beats Evolus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products. The company provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PetLock, Heart Shield Plus, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, PetAction, Minties, Vera, and Delightibles brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. It operates through veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It serves self-pay aesthetic healthcare market. Evolus, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

