Financial Comparison: Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics N/A -169.46% -114.26% Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -223.45% -153.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $140,000.00 206.56 -$17.59 million ($1.81) -1.24 Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($1.05) -3.60

Risk and Volatility

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Therapeutics. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gain Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gain Therapeutics and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 286.90%. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.92%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. Its lead product candidate includes GT-02287, for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

