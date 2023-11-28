Financial Comparison: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and HH&L Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.61 billion 1.99 $90.25 million $0.28 29.91 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -76.21

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 6.49% 14.15% 4.74% HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 4 0 3 0 1.86 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats HH&L Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services. It also provides Elekta Studio, an image guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment; veterinary radiation therapy products; and Elekta Kaiku for personalized cancer care. In addition, the company offers stereotactic radiosurgery, such as Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for radiosurgeons; and Elekta Esprit. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

