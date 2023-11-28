Financial Contrast: Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) versus Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Westrock Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14 Westrock Coffee $877.47 million 0.91 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -11.71

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Amatil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Summary

Coca-Cola Amatil beats Westrock Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

