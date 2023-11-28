Financial Survey: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Cepton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shimadzu alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimadzu and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.86 Cepton $7.43 million 6.02 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.80

Analyst Recommendations

Cepton has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimadzu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shimadzu and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A Cepton 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Shimadzu and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A Cepton -573.05% -783.92% -60.69%

Summary

Shimadzu beats Cepton on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimadzu

(Get Free Report)

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimadzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimadzu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.