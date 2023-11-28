First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

