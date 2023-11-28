First Western Trust Bank Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.