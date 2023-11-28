Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) will be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.