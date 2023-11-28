Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of Five Below worth $72,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

