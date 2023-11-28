Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Position Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Formula One Group worth $223,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

