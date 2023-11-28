Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$207.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

TSE:FNV opened at C$158.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$177.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$186.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$157.84 and a 12-month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2751722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

