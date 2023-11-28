Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.55% of Penumbra worth $73,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 224.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

