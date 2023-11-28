Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Sealed Air worth $57,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

