Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,816 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $66,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

