Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 79,858 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 79,858 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.87% of Matador Resources worth $53,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

