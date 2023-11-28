Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.49% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $69,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,028,000 after buying an additional 224,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,875,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after buying an additional 53,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

