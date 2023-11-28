Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $66,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $252.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

