Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.27 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 358,609 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of NVIDIA worth $4,266,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $482.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

