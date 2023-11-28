Franklin Resources Inc. Has $63.52 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $63,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.