Franklin Resources Inc. Has $76.17 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.24% of Brunswick worth $76,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.3 %

Brunswick stock opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

