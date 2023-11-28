Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.76% of Allegiant Travel worth $64,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.