Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $67,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

