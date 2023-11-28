Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,032 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hershey worth $73,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.7 %

HSY stock opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.81.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

