Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $71,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $163.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

