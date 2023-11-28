Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 16,991.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Mattel worth $78,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Mattel by 136,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

