Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Arcosa worth $58,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $2,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 0.4 %

ACA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $79.38.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACA

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.