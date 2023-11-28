Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $60,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

