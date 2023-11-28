Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 18,429 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $59,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.