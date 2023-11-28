Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 203,110 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Solar worth $70,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.61. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.