Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 23,388 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.62% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $62,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 104,301 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

