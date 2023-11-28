Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 75,690 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,690 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Verisk Analytics worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

